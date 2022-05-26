Alpian and Fideuram partner for digital wealth management 

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking is an Italy-based private banking provider and a subsidiary of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group. Alpian is a Switzerland-based financial technology company and a digital private bank. The move follows Fideuram-ISPB's CHF 19 million investment in Alpian in its Series B+ funding round in April 2022 and represents an expanded collaboration between the two banks. Fideuram-ISPB has identified Alpian as a strategic partner to advance Fideuram-ISPB's digital wealth management offering, which currently serves 60,000 clients.
Alpian offers mobile and digital wealth management using cloud-based technologies and product development. Combining this with Fideuram-ISPB's private banking will enable the development of a product roadmap designed to enhance the digital wealth management offering for Fideuram-ISPB's clients. According to an Alpian representative, this strategic partnership demonstrates the potential of bringing together a private bank and a new digital private bank to create value for Fideuram-ISPB's customers, employees and stakeholders.
