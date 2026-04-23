Danske Bank, a Denmark-based financial institution, has selected the Realiti suite from Planixs, a UK-based real-time treasury and liquidity management solutions provider, to facilitate its treasury transformation.

According to the official press release, the selection followed a proof-of-concept phase in which the Danske Bank and Planixs teams collaborated to develop a working Realiti solution within four weeks.

As part of the strategic initiative, the Realiti suite will deliver real-time insight into liquidity positions with accurate, up-to-the-minute balance information, real-time reconciliation of external and internal account balances, and a clear view of settlement status to support end-of-day forecasting. The platform is aligned to meet ECB intraday liquidity policy requirements, providing a structured foundation for regulatory engagement.

Treasury transformation and operational benefits

Banks are under increasing pressure to control and optimise intraday liquidity usage, reduce associated costs, and comply with evolving regulatory frameworks for liquidity reporting. The Realiti suite focuses on addressing these requirements through automated monitoring and control of intraday liquidity usage and analysis of the drivers behind liquidity consumption, supporting both operational efficiency and risk management.

The proof-of-concept process demonstrated the feasibility of integrating Realiti with Danske Bank's existing data and infrastructure within a compressed timeline, providing both teams with confidence in the implementation pathway ahead of full deployment.

Talking about the move, Justin Fox, Head of Group Treasury at Danske Bank, noted that the collaboration during the proof-of-concept phase showcased Planixs' capability to deliver a solution that meets the bank's needs, and expressed confidence that the partnership will enhance liquidity management and reporting capabilities. Adding to this, Neville Roberts, CEO of Planixs, said the company looks forward to helping Danske Bank strengthen its treasury operations through liquidity management, insight, and optimisation.

In a recent interview for The Paypers, part of our The Banking View exclusive series, Dave Laramy, Head of Group Fraud, ABC & Tax Evasion, Danske Bank, also dove into how multi-layered, AI-aware strategies, real-time monitoring, and agile controls can defend against scams and Fraud-as-a-Service threats.