Danske Bank partners with Axeptia Credit Intelligence





The news follows Axeptia Credit Intelligence’s pilot trial period that happened in Norway lately. The deal will focus on giving business customers from Sweden, Finland, and Denmark the possibility to keep track of who owes money to their company, as well as of the way users pay their invoices to the company, all in an easier and more effective manner.

As recent bankruptcy numbers have been running higher, firms and enterprises want more information, data, and insights into their client base in order to know if there is a risk of non-payment situations. The partnership will also aim to offer business clients a clear overview of how their users are going to make the payments while having a certain predictability when it comes to their behaviours.







More detail on the solution

Axeptia Credit Intelligence is a platform that was designed to collect all the relevant information in one place. This will offer business companies and enterprises the possibility to focus on their development process, without needing to spend time collecting the needed data of their customers.

The solution will provide businesses with the needed information for them to make better financial decisions and keep an improved overall balance of their funds. Axeptia will offer companies the opportunity to use a guide in the process of making changes of development, as well as to choose the important areas they should focus on while ensuring faster and more secure payments to their users.

By using the Axeptia service, firms will also benefit from reduced customer and user risk by receiving insight and alerts that will enable them to act proactively, faster, and more effectively. The platform will also enable them to keep control over their client’s portfolios and improve liquidity.

The tool can be accessed by downloading the application or through Danske Bank’s financial platform for business clients, which is called District.

According to the press release, the companies are aiming to prepare more projects in the future, in order to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of their business clients through solutions and services developed with external partners.



Danske Bank’s products and services

Northern Ireland-based Danske Bank offers its clients and customers multiple solutions and tools, including ones that focus on sustainability and investor relations.

The sustainability products follow Danske Bank’s aim to offer solutions to the challenges its customers are facing. Users can access the strategic directions the company focuses on, as well as information on entrepreneurship, sustainable finance, and publications and policies. The Investor Relations sector incorporates shares, reports, regulations, debts, and investor relations.

Danske Bank launched its business banking platform District back in May 2022, and it prioritises the action of allowing business clients to view their accounts and payments across multiple banks in one place.