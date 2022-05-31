Subscribe
Danske Bank allows SMEs to view multiple bank accounts in one platform

Tuesday 31 May 2022 13:30 CET | News

Irish Danske Bank has launched a business banking platform allowing business customers to view their accounts and payments across multiple banks in one place.

Through Danske’s online business banking platform ‘District’ businesses can now get a full overview of their finances and gain a single point of entry to their accounts and transactions, including those with other banks, without needing to switch between different banking platforms.

Following an initial pilot stage, over 60 businesses in NI are now using the new account aggregation functionality, according to data provided by newsletter.co.uk.

The new solution is based on Open Banking, which connects banks, third parties and technical providers – enabling them to simply and securely exchange data to their customers’ benefit. It was developed in partnership with Denmark-based Open Banking specialists Aiia.

Keywords: Open Banking, bank account, online banking, Open Banking payments, product launch
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Danske Bank
Countries: Ireland
