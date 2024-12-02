Curve raises GBP 58 million in funding round





The funding round represents an addition to the firm’s Series C round, bringing the total sum to over USD 133 million. The extension is set to be leveraged in the process of improving Curve’s overall client experience, as well as the expansion of its Flex capabilities. Moreover, the company will focus on bringing new partnerships and collaborations to the market.

Curve will leverage its technology and Layer 3 (OTT) approach in order to intercept the transaction with its Double Dip Rewards while eliminating hidden fees at the same time. The extension was let by multiple shareholders, such as IDC Ventures, Britannia, as well as Cercano Management.











Curve’s recent strategy of development

Curve represents a super app that was designed to provide users with more control over their existing cards while turning both their physical and digital wallets into one single card. The firm launched multiple new features in the last couple of months, aiming to accelerate its development procedure.

In September 2023, the company announced the launch of its new application interface. This represented the first step in its mission to develop into an OS for money. The new app was designed to have two tabs, a digital `Wallet`, and a new interface named Launchpad. Launchpad was aimed to act as a place where Curve apps and third-party integrations can be created.

According to the press release published at the time, clients were enabled to use Launchpad in order to navigate the Curve app in an efficient and secure manner, with access to a host of Curve features. These include the Anti-Embarrassment Mode, Rewards, Insights, and more. The company planned for the future to make the service into a hub, in order to discover and access several financial tools and solutions across savings, insurance, and investment, as well as others.

Earlier in April 2023, Curve introduced a new function that aimed to allow clients to transfer cryptocurrency rewards to multiple external wallets. The product was set to enable Curve’s customers to gain more flexibility regarding digital assets. Furthermore, the company allowed users to combine their existing debits, credit, and rewards cards into an all-in-one payment card within its application.

In addition to improving the overall customer experience, the upgrade also focused on optimising the manner in which clients made the most out of their investments, as well as the way they prepared themselves for the next wave of crypto adoption.



