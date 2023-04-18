Curve now allows users to transfer crypto rewards to external wallets

UK-based super app Curve has introduced a new function that allows users to transfer cryptocurrency rewards to external wallets.
This new feature aims to allow Curve’s customers and the crypto-curious to gain more flexibility when it comes to digital assets. Curve enables clients to combine their existing debit, credit, and rewards cards into an all-in-one payment card through the company’s app.
Whenever a user earns a reward through the app or Curve card, they have the option to convert that reward into one of 10 different cryptocurrencies. With this new feature, US and UK-based customers can transfer these rewards to their own external digital wallets.
Apart from improving user convenience, the product upgrade also aims to help users make the most of their investments and prepare themselves for the next wave of crypto adoption.
In the company press release, Curve representatives noted that clients expressed the need to increase the spending power of their assets at this point in the market, as some of them have invested in different cryptocurrencies. They also talked about the newly added functionality and how it allows people to manage their earned rewards as they see fit, whether they want to trade them on exchanges, use them to make purchases or hold them for long-term investments.
Curve is a super app that launched to the public in 2018 and has amassed more than 4 million customers around the world. The app gives customers more control over their existing cards by turning both their physical and digital wallets into one single card. According to the official press release, Curve customers have complete control of their existing accounts. The company has no FX and transaction fees, and it ensures a complete financial and spending picture in one place to support better budgeting.
In March 2023, Curve partnered with UK-based wearable tech pioneer DIGISEQ to bring wearable payments to more than 30 countries. Supported by DIGISEQ’s contactless payment technology, the partnership aimed to introduce a unique product offering to the European market. The collaboration blends Curve’s financial super app with an array of wearable items, giving customers the ability to pay for goods quickly and securely.
In essence, DIGISEQ allowed Curve to give more choice and convenience to its customers in how they make contactless payments, with a choice of various wearable items that go wherever the customer goes.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions