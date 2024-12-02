Curve expands Go Back in Time feature to 90 days





Curve already offered the feature to let users go back two weeks, but has now extended the feature in response to COVID-19 so consumers can free up available funds to pre-pandemic levels, according to Mobile Payments Today.

The feature is being made available to all Curve users immediately, and the fintech says its 90-day extension window will remain in place throughout the current economic crisis.

Recently, Curve announced it will start providing users with numberless cards.