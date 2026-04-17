Narmi, a US-based digital banking platform provider serving banks and credit unions, has announced that CTBC Bank USA has selected its platform as part of a phased digital banking modernisation programme.

The initial scope covers digital account opening, consumer digital banking, and business digital banking capabilities, integrated with CTBC Bank USA's existing core banking systems.

Optimising digital banking at scale

CTBC Bank USA described the selection as the outcome of a thorough evaluation process to identify a digital banking provider aligned with its operating model, governance standards, and long-term objectives. The bank has indicated it will take a measured and disciplined approach to the rollout, reflecting the phased structure of the engagement.

The partnership reflects a continued trend among US community and regional banks seeking to modernise customer-facing digital banking capabilities through third-party platform providers, rather than undertaking full core system replacements. Digital account opening has become a priority for banks competing for retail and business customers, who expect to initiate relationships without visiting a branch. Meanwhile, integrated consumer and business digital banking platforms support broader engagement and retention objectives.

Narmi provides digital banking technology designed to integrate with existing core systems, enabling financial institutions to deploy modern digital experiences without requiring wholesale infrastructure changes.

Commenting on the news, Philip McGhee, EVP and Chief Operating Officer at CTBC Bank USA, said the bank looks forward to taking a measured and disciplined approach to improving its digital banking capabilities with Narmi. Nikhil Lakhanpal, co-founder of Narmi, said CTBC Bank USA brings a strong commitment to its customers and a thoughtful approach to digital banking.

In addition to working with CTBC Bank USA, Narmi also partnered with Ninth Wave in September 2025 to provide community banks and credit unions with secure Open Finance connectivity for their business customers. The move enabled business customers at these institutions to link directly to their accounting and enterprise planning systems, addressing the demand for more optimal integration with third-party financial tools.