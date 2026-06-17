CorTrust Bank has selected Jack Henry to replace its core banking platform, targeting operational efficiency and digital banking improvements across its 37 locations.

US-based CorTrust Bank, a South Dakota-founded community bank with USD 1.5 billion in assets, 37 locations, and more than 250 employees across South Dakota and Minnesota, has selected Jack Henry to implement a new core processing platform. The deployment will also include the Banno Digital Platform for retail and business digital banking and JHA Card Processing Solutions to unify debit and credit card services across channels.

The selection follows CorTrust Bank's evaluation of its long-term technology strategy, with flexibility, integration capabilities, and customer experience cited as primary priorities.

Platform capabilities and integration model

Jack Henry's core processing platform is designed to automate manual processes and optimise workflows, reducing operational overhead for branch staff. The Banno Digital Platform will deliver a modernised digital banking experience across retail and business accounts, while card services integration through Banno creates a consistent experience across devices and channels.

Jack Henry's open ecosystem, which supports integrations with more than 1,000 third-party fintechs, was a significant factor in CorTrust Bank's decision. The bank serves markets with notably different requirements - agricultural and retail banking in smaller communities alongside commercial-focused services in larger metropolitan areas, including the Twin Cities - making platform flexibility and the ability to incorporate specialist third-party solutions a practical operational necessity rather than a preference.

The announcement builds on Jack Henry's recent momentum with larger community banks. The company signed Woodforest National Bank earlier in June 2026, which it described as the largest new core signing in its history by number of accounts.

No implementation timeline or financial terms have been disclosed.