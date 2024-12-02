ComBank customers who already have a Flash digital account can now use the wearable banking system to check their account balances, payment requests, and bill sharing requests.

According to the bank’s representatives cited by dailymirror.lk, the popularity of smartwatches in the digital banking sector is growing, as these devices can improve the convenience of a significant client segment.

According to the same source, the bank is looking to expand the functionality of the wearable banking service beyond account balance viewing and accepting fund transfer requests. Additional features would include bill payments and own account transfers.

Customers can install the Flash app on their Apple Watches via their iPhones. The app allows them to view their account balances on the watch screen, and it alerts them via pop-up notifications whenever a payment request is received by their Flash accounts.

About the Flash digital banking app

According to latestfinance.news, the Flash digital banking app includes a suite of financial services designed to help customers manage the banking-related aspects of their daily lives. These include daily living and utility expenses, savings, investments, environmental awareness, and ecommerce.

In 2020, the app has received a ‘Save the Environment feature,’ which measures the social carbon footprint of each user transaction via a carbon footprint calculator. The app also includes an Advanced Budgeting tab that helps users keep track of their expenses.

The app’s Quick Response (QR) payment module allows users to scan a LANKAQR code from any merchant in order to make payments directly from their accounts to the merchant’s accounts.





What has ComBank been up to recently?

In November 2021, the Commercial Bank of Ceylon partnered with local fintech PayHere to provide users of the Q+ Payment app a secure and user-friendly e-shopping experience. The partnership also allowed PayHere merchants to add the Q+ online payment facility to their websites.

In October 2021, ComBank partnered with LankaSign in order to accept digital signatures. The bank signed a Memorandum of Understanding with LankaClear and encouraged its corporate customers to submit their online banking applications signed digitally.

In August 2021, ComBank joined Sri Lanka-based fintech startup DirectPay in order to support digital payment solutions for businesses. Through this partnership, DirectPay aimed to expand its suite of services such as fully integrated payment Point-of-Sale devices.