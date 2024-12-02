



As part of their strategic relationship, CLOWD9 and Discover Global Network intend to ensure optimised services for customers globally accessing cross-border payments and issuer processing. The partnership follows specific demands from customers, with Discover Global Network enabling CLOWD9 to provide a third network option for fintech companies and programme managers, scaling opportunities for cross-border card issuance. Additionally, CLOWD9 intends to prioritise the delivery of both virtual and physical cards via this work, which underlines its commitment to offering augmented payment solutions.











The announcement comes shortly after ID-Pal and CLOWD9 partnered to expand secure and efficient identity verification in payment processing. The alliance integrated ID-Pal’s AI-enabled technology into CLOWD9’s payment solutions portfolio. Moreover, the move represented a development for CLOWD9 as the firm continued to further its objective of advancing the payment industry.





Optimising cross-border payments

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from CLOWD9 underlined that by merging their company’s knowledge with Discover Global Network, the firm plans to develop the industry and serve customers with solutions that meet their needs, preferences, and demands, while remaining compliant with regulatory requirements. At the same time, Discover Global Network mentioned that considering the increased demand for cross-border payments, the partnership with CLOWD9 aims to deliver on this request.

Furthermore, CLOWD9 offers cloud-native, global issuer processing platforms. With its operations started in the UK, the firm processes transactions on the issuing side for traditional banks, neo banks, and fintech companies. CLOWD9 focuses its efforts on equipping customers with a wide range of options and scalable services that surpass geographical borders. Also, the company intends to continue to increase its offerings while maintaining a customer-centric approach. Currently, the platform’s global architecture allows scalability, entry into additional markets, and accommodation of regional payment preferences for traditional cards, bank transfers, QR codes, biometrics, and cryptocurrency.

Besides its partnerships with Discover Global Network and ID-Pal, CLOWD9 also joined forces with ZORRZ to augment and allow the latter’s BlueAccess Hybrid Credit Card platform while advancing its commitment to delivering responsible access to credit for underserved populations.