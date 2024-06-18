Subscribe
News

ZORRZ, CLOWD9 enter strategic collaboration

Tuesday 18 June 2024 15:26 CET | News

UK-based fintech ZORRZ has entered a strategic partnership with CLOWD9, a processing platform, to support its BlueAccess Hybrid Credit Card platform. 

As per the information detailed in the press release, ZORRZ decided to collaborate with CLOWD9 in a bid to improve and enable its BlueAccess Hybrid Credit Card platform, whilst advancing its commitment to offering responsible access to credit for underserved populations. As a collateralised virtual credit card developed to allow groups often excluded from mainstream lending, such as immigrants, students, and individuals with past credit issues, the ZORRZ BlueAccess Card delivers a secure path to creating credit profiles and mitigates the risk of unsecured debt traps and predatory lending.

ZORRZ has entered a strategic partnership with CLOWD9, a processing platform, to support its BlueAccess Hybrid Credit Card platform.

In addition, the BlueAccess Card provides an integrated Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) feature, enabled by AI/ML technology, enabling customers to divide payments for purchases into flexible instalments. Also, the card offers artificial intelligence (AI) educational tools and multilingual support, thus working towards simplifying complex terms and conditions and ensuring an improved experience for a diverse customer base.

How will CLOWD9 support ZORRZ?

With a commitment to democratising access to credit and fostering financial empowerment, ZORRZ’s collaboration with CLOWD9 is set to allow the former to deliver an inclusive solution to underserved communities and assist them in achieving financial independence. According to CLOWD9’s officials, the decision to partner with ZORRZ can be attributed to the company’s allegiance to inclusive, ethical, and educational finance which aligns with CLOWD9’s B-Corp-certified values. Through its processing platform, the firm intends to deliver the flexibility and technical features required to support the BlueAccess Card.

Moreover, via its BlueAccess Card app, ZORRZ focuses on enabling underserved communities by offering them responsible collateralised access to credit, educational resources, and flexible payment options. On the other hand, CLOWD9’s platform architecture allows it to expand rapidly and establish itself in additional markets and service regional payment preferences across traditional cards, bank transfers, QR codes, biometrics, or cryptocurrency.

More: Link


CLOWD9

ZORRZ

