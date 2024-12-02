

UK-based fintech company ClearScore has announced the launch of ClearScore Everywhere in the region, developed to integrate its credit matching platform into third-party digital channels.

Through this move, partners such as Asda, Co-op, and Very.co.uk can integrate ClearScore’s technology into their websites and apps, providing customers with the capabilities of the company’s credit marketplace.

Expanding into the B2B2C space

Currently serving a large user base across the UK and worldwide, ClearScore’s technology platform helps users find suitable credit cards, loans, and car finance by using credit and affordability data. This includes credit reports, Open Banking, and various alternative data sources.

Furthermore, the announcement supports ClearScore’s development from a direct-to-consumer brand to a B2B2C platform, allowing retailers and financial services providers to deliver personalised credit solutions to their customers. For its partners, the company provides the capabilities of Triple Lock, allowing individuals to gain confidence that they will be accepted and receive the funds they require.

Representatives from ClearScore stated that their company’s strategy was to expand its direct-to-consumer acquisition. By including ClearScore Everywhere, it aims to meet customer needs through collaborations with various brands. These partners are poised to benefit from ClearScore’s technology stack and partner panel, providing an optimal experience and increased options for customers.

The acquisition of Aro Finance from January 2025 set the foundation for ClearScore’s broader strategy to embed its marketplace proposition in retailers’ digital channels. With this deal, Aro Finance integrated its credit marketplace within the infrastructure of digital partners such as Asda and Argos. Also, the integration aimed to facilitate greater choice for prospective borrowers, especially as ClearScore developed and scaled its debt consolidation technology. Besides retail, the company’s new solution focuses on serving the needs of financial services partners. ClearScore can provide these organisations with credit broking services, in addition to their core business.

Latest news from ClearScore

June 2025 saw ClearScore join forces with Oakbrook for debt consolidation loans, with the latter integrating the Clearer technology to enable loans to come with a direct settlement option, where outstanding debts were paid to creditors on the borrower’s behalf. As part of the expanded collaboration, Oakbrook was set to support ClearScore in growing debt consolidation loan options and minimising interest rates paid by customers.