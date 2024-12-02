ClearBank partners with One Trading to boost UX

ClearBank boasts real-time clearing capabilities and APIs that will further help One Trading to provide a fast, secure, and seamless user experience for all customers.





More on the partnership between One Trading and ClearBank

One Trading aims to offer its clients more efficient, secure, and reliable fiat capabilities across Europe and, to do so, it integrated ClearBank’s real-time API-based payment infrastructure. This means One Trading customers will be able to deposit and withdraw funds faster and will handle less friction at the fiat on/off-ramp. Overall, clients will benefit from an enhanced customer experience.

One Trading is looking to scale its services for institutional and eligible retail users, and the new partnership with ClearBank will help the platform to offer user-friendly and robust solutions in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving industry.

ClearBank’s cloud-native infrastructure will stand at the core of One Trading’s enhanced user experience, streamlining the deposit and withdraw experiences of users. The strategic partnership will show that even the traditional infrastructure can benefit from innovation in the digital asset ecosystem.





What you need to know about the companies

One Trading became the first MiFID II regulated company operating in the EU, and its main solution was designed to simplify the complex financial market infrastructure. It enables all its clients to long or short any assets, without any rollover fees, borrowing costs, and hidden brokerage fees. One Trading emphasises trust, transparency, and compliance, providing seamless fiat access to seamlessly connect traditional finances with virtual assets. The integration helps clients move funds efficiently and securely for a superior overall user experience.