payabl. teams up with ClearBank to optimise UK payments

As part of this collaborative agreement, payabl. is set to be able to offer businesses simplified access to all major UK payment schemes, including Faster Payments, BACS, and CHAPS, supporting real-time transactions in GBP. Additionally, the integration solidifies fraud prevention through Confirmation of Payee (CoP), in turn ensuring safer transactions by verifying recipient account details before funds are transferred.
As a financial technology provider, payabl.’s offering includes a range of payment solutions, such as card acquiring, local payment methods, and POS terminals. The company’s Business Accounts allow customers to send, receive, and manage multi-currency payments, with them benefiting from access to a unified dashboard.
The partnership with ClearBank seeks to improve payabl.’s Business Accounts offering, underlining its commitment to supporting UK businesses in the ever-evolving payment landscape. Both companies focus on providing optimal financial technology solutions, especially on modular technology, API integration, and cloud-native services. By teaming up, payabl. and ClearBank plan to facilitate business growth and new opportunities for collaboration.
Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from payabl. mentioned that the partnership with ClearBank enables their company to integrate the latter’s services into its platform, improving choice and security for UK customers. payabl. intends to expand its work with ClearBank, in turn further helping businesses in serving their customers’ needs, demands, and preferences through flexible and secure payments.
Just before this announcement, payabl. started working with Sift on optimising fraud prevention solutions, equipping clients with AI-enabled tools. The integration was set to allow payabl.’s clients to benefit from real-time and efficient fraud prevention features supported by AI and scale development, and minimise risk.
Additionally, including Sift’s fraud prevention technology into payabl.’s platform allowed merchants to receive improved ways to mitigate fraud, reduce chargeback rates, and augment approval rates without adding friction into the client journey.
