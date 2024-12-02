Clear Street has withdrawn its US initial public offering (IPO) filing, one week after reducing its targeted fundraising range and price expectations.

The US-based brokerage and fintech firm, founded in 2018, originally began as a prime brokerage platform before expanding into investment banking and other financial services. The decision to pull the listing follows a period of sustained pressure on fintech valuations and broader market uncertainty, with sector sentiment weighing on companies seeking public market access regardless of their individual business models.

Market conditions and sector context

Clear Street had already reduced its targeted raise and price range the previous week as Wall Street brokerages were caught in a selloff driven by concerns that artificial intelligence could disrupt established business models in financial services. According to Kat Liu, a vice president at IPO research firm IPOX, pushing through a weakly received deal at a significant discount would have risked the reputational consequences associated with a poorly received listing.

Clear Street is not the only company to have adjusted or abandoned listing plans in the current environment. Brazilian fintech Agibank reduced its issue size by more than 50% and subsequently traded below its IPO price following its listing. Liftoff Mobile, backed by Blackstone, postponed its IPO earlier in February 2026 before refiling for a US listing shortly after withdrawing an earlier plan, illustrating the volatile decision-making conditions facing companies in the current window.

Broader IPO environment

The withdrawal reflects ongoing challenges for companies targeting US public markets. Trade policy uncertainty and domestic political gridlock disrupted what had been an anticipated recovery in IPO activity during the prior year. For fintech specifically, weak peer performance and valuation scrutiny have compounded those structural headwinds, making market timing particularly difficult even for firms with established revenue bases. Clear Street has not indicated a revised timeline for a potential future listing.