b1BANK and Covecta have announced a partnership to deploy agentic AI across the US-based bank's deposit and loan operational workflows.

The collaboration is focused on automating repeatable, policy-driven processes within core banking operations, with the aim of reducing manual effort and freeing staff to focus on analysis, exception handling, and customer engagement. Rather than replacing existing systems, Covecta's agents are designed to integrate directly into b1BANK's current workflows and platforms, removing the need for platform migration.

Deployment model and capabilities

Covecta's agents will perform structured, policy-aligned assessments within b1BANK's existing processes, producing referenced outputs for review by operations and risk teams. The partnership covers a connected set of use cases across deposit and loan operations rather than a single-point deployment, spanning multiple stages of the operational lifecycle to support data integrity, consistency, and auditability.

Because the solution embeds into existing infrastructure, b1BANK expects to move from contract signing to go-live within eight weeks. Covecta has reported a 50% productivity uplift among its UK-based clients, citing improvements in throughput, assessment quality, and operational consistency.

Jude Melville, Chairman and CEO of b1BANK, noted that the decision to work with Covecta was based on the availability of purpose-built agents carrying banking domain expertise, allowing deployment without extended custom development cycles. Adding to this, Scott Wilson, Co-founder and CEO at Covecta, described the partnership as taking a lifecycle view of AI across the bank's enterprise, beginning with post-close review and extending into upstream and downstream use cases.

Industry context

Agentic AI, systems capable of executing multi-step tasks autonomously within defined parameters, is attracting growing interest from financial institutions seeking to address operational bottlenecks in back-office and compliance-adjacent functions. For community and regional banks, the ability to deploy such capabilities without migrating off existing core systems is a practical consideration, as infrastructure replacement carries high cost and operational risk. b1BANK's partnership with Covecta reflects a broader pattern of banks pursuing targeted AI deployments within current technology stacks rather than wholesale platform transformation.