Clear Mountain Bank, a US-based community bank, has launched the Alkami Digital Banking Platform for its retail and business customers and has announced plans to implement Alkami's Data and Marketing Solution as part of an expanded partnership with the Texas-based digital banking technology provider.

The platform deployment provides Clear Mountain Bank's customers with a modernised digital banking interface across devices, including integrated Positive Pay and ACH Reporting capabilities for business customers designed to optimise fraud prevention, increase transaction visibility, and support operational efficiency.

Data-driven engagement and community banking context

The upcoming Data and Marketing Solution implementation will allow the bank to draw on transaction data to identify customer needs earlier and deliver more targeted product engagement. The bank has described the solution as a means of maintaining the personalised service associated with community banking while applying data-driven insight to customer outreach at scale.

The deployment reflects a broader dynamic in the US community banking sector, where smaller institutions are under increasing pressure to match the digital experience offered by larger national banks, while preserving the relationship-driven model that differentiates them commercially. Alkami's platform is specifically positioned for community banks and credit unions seeking to modernise digital infrastructure without the development investment required of proprietary solutions.

Talking about the move, David M. Thomas, President and CEO of Clear Mountain Bank, said the Alkami platform allows the bank to deliver a modern, user-friendly digital experience while continuing to strengthen the customer relationships that define its community banking model.

Adding to this, Tim Boyles, Chief Experience Officer at Clear Mountain Bank, said the Data and Marketing Solution will help the bank identify customer needs sooner and connect customers with appropriate products without losing its personal service approach.

In a similar move, last summer in July 2025, Towpath Credit Union also joined Alkami in a strategic partnership aimed at facilitating digital development. The credit union conducted a full conversion, replacing its loan origination, digital banking, and document management systems by utilising the Alkami Digital Banking Platform. Through this, Towpath Credit Union sought to provide a secure and modern member experience.