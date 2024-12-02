Chinabank introduces Embedded Banking





With this new introduction, Chinabank adapts Embedded Banking to non-bank apps and websites, enabling customers’ payment capabilities to expand and aiming to make online transactions smoother. Customers can now transact with a more varied range of options across various merchant and service categories, from food and clothing, electronics and furniture, to booking hotels, wellness packages, and even when paying for bills or school fees.





This adoption was made possible by the partnership between Chinabank and Xendit Philippines, a payments infrastructure provider for enterprises, startups, and SMEs. Chinabank entered this partnership aiming to respond to its customers’ increasing demand and need for digital payment solutions.













Chinabank’s Digital Payment service can be utilised by customers who do not own or do not want to use their debit cards, credit cards, or e-wallets for online purchases. To make use of this feature, customers only need to enter their Chinabank Mobile Banking credentials in order to pay directly from their accounts. This service is supported by multifactor authentication to ensure secure digital transactions.

More about the bank

China Banking Corporation also known as Chinabank is a private bank operating in the Philippines. The mission of the bank is to provide a full range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses as well as serve the retail banking, investment banking, and insurance needs of its customers through various subsidiaries. Chinabank’s nationwide footprint has now spanned 637 branches and is accompanied by self-service and digital banking channels that are available 24/7.



