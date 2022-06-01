Subscribe
China Bank launches mobile app

Wednesday 1 June 2022 11:24 CET | News

China Bank has launched China Bank START, a mobile phone app that helps non-China Bank customers open a new account.

One can open a new account without having to visit a China Bank branch.  It is easy and all it takes is one valid ID and a selfie. What’s more, it is very affordable as there is no initial deposit required.

Filipinos 18 years old and above, without an existing China Bank account but with an active mobile number and e-mail address and a permanent Philippine address, can open a China Bank ATM Peso Savings Account or a China Bank Overseas Kababayan Savings Account (for OFWs and OFW beneficiaries) using the app.

Accounts opened via China Bank START can be used to transfer and receive funds, reload (mobile, game, or toll credits), pay bills, and more via China Bank Mobile App.


More: Link


Keywords: banks, product launch, mobile banking, identity verification, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: China Bank
Countries: China
Banking & Fintech

China Bank

