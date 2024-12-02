Cambridge Global Payments, Ripple to boost cross-border payments speed

Via the RippleNet payments network, Cambridge Global Payments leverages distributed ledger technology to reduce transaction times to overseas vendors. At the same time, the company has expanded its reach into the Asia Pacific region.

During the pilot phase of the partnership, deposits to vendors who used Siam Commercial Bank as the preferred banking partner saw a 99% reduction in payout time with RippleNet, compared with the typical two-day average.

In recent news, payment service providers Guavapay and Lemonway have also joined RippleNet.