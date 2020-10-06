|
Payment service provider Lemonway joins RippleNet

Tuesday 6 October 2020 15:50 CET | News

France-based payment service provider Lemonway has joined RippleNet in order boost its capacity to manage transactions in Europe.

By leveraging RippleNet’s blockchain technology and Nium’s global money transfer network, Lemonway plans to decrease transfer times as well as increase transparency and cost-effectiveness for cross-border euro-to-euro transactions.

Lemonway is currently used by more than 1,400 European marketplaces, including 200 crowdfunding platforms.

In recent news, Guavapay has also joined RippleNet in order to scale up its international coverage.


Keywords: Lemonway, RippleNet, payments, foreign exchange, money transfer, Nium, Europe
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Europe
