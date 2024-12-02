Bud available on Google Cloud





Bud's presence enables businesses to collaborate with the data-intelligence fintech as part of their annual spending, reaping the benefits of a single Google Cloud commitment.











It also allows current and prospective clients to immediately begin engagements with cash flow, AI-powered financing solutions because they do not require further budget approvals.

Bud's platform will offer end-to-end solutions, enhancing financial data to fulfill important financial outcomes, allowing Marketplace users to better understand their consumers, optimise lending and underwriting, manage their loan portfolios, and personalise every customer touch point.

The Google Cloud partner directory connects you to a broad network of Google Cloud partners that are qualified and skilled in developing and maintaining cloud technologies. These partners provide a variety of specialised services suited to specific company needs, such as cloud migration, infrastructure optimisation, data analytics, machine learning, and more. Organisations can tap into the full potential of Google Cloud's powerful infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies by collaborating with Google Cloud partners, allowing them to remain ahead in the competitive digital world.





Bud’s latest developments

Bud began a series of collaborations to boost Open Banking expansion after receiving USD 80 million in investment in June 2022. The money was intended to help the firm expand its customer base, refine its models, and expand internationally.

One of the collaborations, with TransUnion, is to promote financial inclusion as well as innovation and growth in the personal finance industry. Finance providers can better check the income of applicants via Open Banking, even individuals who may not have a thorough credit history or have had difficulty receiving loans in the past. Bud especially targets individuals who would otherwise struggle to obtain credit, since its platform enables access to inexpensive and appropriate financing options.

The other collaboration, with Little Birdie, attempts to better identify the kind of expenses that consumers want to reduce. Bud aggregates, categorises, and processes payments for Little Birdie, allowing users to connect their bank accounts via Open Banking and delve down into the data.





Working with Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides a secure and scalable infrastructure that protects sensitive financial data while addressing the rising demands of fintech enterprises. Google Cloud, with its powerful encryption, access restrictions, and compliance certifications, delivers a trusted platform that fulfills the financial industry's security standards. This enables fintech firms to focus on their core skills and client experience while ensuring that their data is being handled with the utmost care.

Furthermore, Google Cloud offers analytics and machine learning capabilities that can transform how fintechs extract insights from massive volumes of financial data. Fintech organisations may acquire significant insights into consumer behaviour, fraud detection, risk assessment, and market trends by employing Google Cloud's data processing technologies. These data-driven insights help fintech companies to make more informed decisions, provide personalised offers, and optimise their operations, resulting in improved customer experiences and higher revenue.

Finally, collaborating with Google Cloud allows fintechs to stay ahead of the curve in an ever-changing market, generating growth and providing superior financial experiences to their clients.