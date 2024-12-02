Buckaroo, a Netherlands-based payment service provider, and YouLend, an international Embedded Finance company, have launched Buckaroo Capital, a working capital financing service integrated directly into the Buckaroo payment platform.

According to the official press release, the product is available to Buckaroo's more than 54,000 customers across the Benelux region, with full platform integration expected before the summer of 2026.

Buckaroo Capital allows entrepreneurs to access financing options based on their own transaction data held within the Buckaroo portal, and to apply for funding directly from their existing payment environment without engaging with traditional banking application processes. Additionally, repayments are structured as a percentage of future revenue, meaning the amount repaid in any given period moves in line with actual sales rather than fixed instalments.

Embedded Finance strategy and market context

The product addresses a persistent challenge for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Benelux, where access to working capital through conventional banking channels typically involves lengthy application procedures and complex documentation requirements. By using transaction data already available within the Buckaroo platform, the service can offer faster and more tailored financing decisions based on current revenue performance.

Furthermore, the launch forms part of Buckaroo's broader strategy to expand Embedded Finance capabilities within its payment platform. Back in October 2025, the company announced a partnership with Bizcuit to strengthen integration with accounting software, and has indicated that further Embedded Finance solutions are planned. YouLend provides the financing infrastructure underlying Buckaroo Capital and has an existing long-standing partnership with Buckaroo.

Talking about the launch, Paul Scholten, CEO of Buckaroo, said the product enables entrepreneurs to invest in business growth more quickly by linking financing to platform transaction data and removing lengthy application procedures. Further expanding on this, Luuk Visschedijk, Head of Strategic Partnerships at YouLend, noted that the integration makes YouLend financing more accessible to Benelux entrepreneurs within the environment they already use daily.