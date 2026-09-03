Buckaroo has launched Buckaroo Accounting, a solution developed with Bizcuit that links payment transactions directly to customers' accounting.

Netherlands-based payment service provider Buckaroo has introduced Buckaroo Accounting, a new offering that connects payments processed through its platform directly to customers' accounting systems. Turnover, costs, payouts, and refunds are entered into the bookkeeping automatically, removing a step that has traditionally required manual reconciliation.

Addressing manual reconciliation

Processing and verifying payment data across separate systems has typically required manual input into accounting records, a task that is time-consuming and prone to error. Buckaroo Accounting is designed to remove this step: once the link between a merchant's Buckaroo account and accounting package is activated, new transactions are processed automatically, keeping financial records continuously up to date.

Bart van Wijk, Head of SME at Buckaroo, said the solution is intended to reduce the administrative burden on entrepreneurs and give them ongoing visibility into their financial position, allowing them to focus on core business activities rather than manual bookkeeping processes.

The underlying technology for Buckaroo Accounting is supplied by Bizcuit, a Netherlands-based specialist in financial process automation. Buckaroo and Bizcuit had previously announced a collaboration aimed at bringing payment transactions and accounting closer together.

Hessel Kuik, CEO at Bizcuit, noted that merchants often see only the total payout figure in their accounts, without visibility into the underlying transaction details. The accounting link is intended to address this by automatically entering individual payment service provider transactions into the bookkeeping, providing more detailed and current financial insight.

As of the launch date, Buckaroo customers can activate the accounting link directly from the Buckaroo environment. The setup process involves selecting an accounting package and completing an authorisation step within that software's environment, after which the link becomes active.

Market context

The launch reflects a broader trend among payment service providers to extend their offerings beyond transaction processing into adjacent back-office functions such as reconciliation and bookkeeping. Through the process of embedding accounting connectivity directly into its platform, Buckaroo positions itself to serve small and medium-sized enterprises that typically manage financial administration with limited dedicated resources. For merchants using multiple accounting packages, the breadth of supported integrations may be a relevant factor in adoption, as it removes the need to switch or adapt existing accounting infrastructure to benefit from the automated link.