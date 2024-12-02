Brite launches Instant Payments in Germany

Leveraging Europe's Open Banking infrastructure, the company aims to facilitate instant account-to-account (A2A) payments and payouts. This expansion into Germany is a step forward for Brite, as it extends its reach beyond its established presence in the Nordics, Baltics, and Benelux regions.

In the official press release, representatives from Brite Payments emphasised the importance of this market expansion, noting Germany's status as the EU's most populous country and the third-largest economy globally. With the introduction of Instant Payments to the German market, Brite aims to cater to a broader range of merchants and businesses, addressing their operational needs and leveraging the growing awareness of A2A payments.

Germany, despite its position as the world's third-largest economy, faces economic challenges, prompting businesses to prioritise operational efficiency, including payment strategies according to the company press release. Instant payments offer a solution to streamline operations and alleviate issues associated with traditional payment methods.

Brite's approach

Brite's solution focuses on Open Banking and instant A2A payments, providing round-the-clock processing while addressing fraud concerns and eliminating chargebacks. The company's 'Single Sign' feature enables faster payments by simplifying the transaction process for consumers, bypassing the need for account creation or registration. Brite relies on its proprietary network, the Brite Instant Payments Network (Brite IPN), to ensure seamless processing and overcome fragmentation in Europe's real-time payments landscape.

Auctionet, a digital auction platform partnering with Brite, is among the first to offer Brite Instant Payments in Germany. Through the partnership, users stand to benefit from a secure and user-friendly payment option, while auction houses gain efficiency through automatic reconciliation and streamlined back-office processes.

Research conducted by Brite Payments and YouGov indicates a growing consumer interest in more secure and convenient payment methods in Germany. While awareness of A2A payments remains lower compared to other European countries, there is increasing familiarity, with a significant portion of Germans already using such methods for online purchases. The survey further suggests a willingness among Germans to adopt new forms of online payment, indicating a favourable market for Brite's instant payment solutions.

Brite officials highlighted the evolving consumer expectations for real-time interactions across digital platforms and emphasised the potential for growth in the German market.

