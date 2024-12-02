BR-DGE partners with Trustly





Following this announcement, the integration into BR-DGE’s global orchestration platform is set to provide its clients and customers with access to Trustly’s global Open Banking offerings.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on the announcement

Throughout this partnership, merchants and traders of BR-DGE will have the possibility to tap into and offer Trustly as a payment option, which will enable safe, efficient, and fast deposit and withdrawal of funds to clients’ bank accounts. In addition, it will also allow other payments, financial, and KYC data products that Trustly delivers.

At the same time, the strategic deal is set to enable businesses to leverage the technology as part of BR-DGE’s payment connectivity network, which was developed in order to optimise convenience, lower costs, as well as increase checkout conversion rates. Trustly is expected to gain access to BR-DGE’s global ecosystem that offers merchants across industries such as travel and transport, digital goods, platform businesses, and retail the capability to develop and grow rapidly and safely. Furthermore, one of BR-DGE’s major gaming clients will be the first to go live with an integration later this year.

Merchants and payment providers will also have the possibility to easily leverage optimised solutions and Open Banking technology in order to deliver improved customer experiences, drive profitability, as well as accelerate their development strategies.

The partnership is set to extend its support to iDEAL payments as well, as the company will continue to provide its customers and users with a secure and trusted way to make transactions directly from bank accounts, as well as opening new avenues for traders and businesses operating in the region of the Netherlands.



