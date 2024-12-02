Bolt has partnered with Atomic to integrate brokerage and investment services into its SuperApp, enabling users to trade stocks, ETFs, and access managed portfolios.

Bolt, a US-based checkout and payments platform, has entered a multi-year partnership with Atomic to embed investing capabilities directly into the Bolt SuperApp. The integration allows consumers to open brokerage accounts, trade equities and exchange-traded funds, and access automated portfolio management without leaving the Bolt platform.

The Bolt SuperApp consolidates payments, banking, cryptocurrency trading, peer-to-peer transfers, and rewards tracking in a single mobile interface. The addition of brokerage services extends the platform's scope from transaction processing to longer-term financial planning, positioning it as a consolidated hub for commerce and wealth management.

Regulated brokerage infrastructure and portfolio options

Atomic provides the white-labelled brokerage and advisory infrastructure that supports the investing functionality within Bolt. Users can construct custom portfolios or select automated options aligned with specific goals and risk tolerance. All accounts are held and operated through Atomic's broker-dealer framework, ensuring regulatory compliance whilst maintaining a native user experience inside the SuperApp.

The partnership reflects Bolt's strategy to centralise core financial activities for its existing user base. With a significant amount of shoppers already using the platform for checkout and payment management, the investing feature expands Bolt's role beyond commerce enablement.

Atomic specialises in embedding investment services into consumer platforms, managing compliance, custody, and operational infrastructure on behalf of partners. The company's model allows non-financial brands to offer brokerage services with regulatory oversight and operational stability.

The integration follows broader industry momentum towards Embedded Finance, where commerce platforms increasingly incorporate banking, lending, and investment tools to deepen customer engagement and capture additional financial activity within existing ecosystems.

Furthermore, the collaboration with Atomic comes just a few days after Bolt selected Affirm as the default BNPL provider within its checkout experience across the US. The move enabled merchants utilising Bolt's checkout technology to deliver instalment payment options to eligible customers without carrying out additional technical integration.