BNY Mellon launches Open Banking service Bankify





Clients will be enabled to benefit from an efficient and secure experience, as the service will provide them with guaranteed funds for business receivables. Bankify incorporates BNY Mellon’s transaction payments expertise and solutions combined with Trustly’s Open Banking capabilities and offerings.

Following this launch, BNY Mellon’s customers and clients will be given the possibility to provide end-users with the ability to easily and efficiently make payments directly from their bank accounts, as an alternative way to credit cards, debit cards, and third-party payment platforms. In addition, the product was developed with all the customer-to-business payment flows taken into consideration. These range from merchant and trader payments to bill pay, as well as account/digital wallet funding.









Trustly’s recent partnerships and launches

Open Banking payments provider Trustly announced multiple collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

The company made the acquisition of recurring payment provider SlimPay in order to improve payments for merchants, traders, and customers in Europe and the UK. SlimPay’s platform was set to be combined with Trustly’s proprietary technology to design a new and efficient payment experience for clients in the region.

Trustly’s acquisition of SlimPay aimed to facilitate error-free payment registration, flexibility, and overall better conversion, providing users with the possibility to pay bills, opt for flexible payment plans, and subscribe to a service. In addition, the toll synergy was set on creating an intuitive payment process for clients that were leveraging Trustly’s Account-to-Account (A2A) technology, as well as SlimPay’s SEPA Direct Debit capabilities.

Earlier in the same month, Trustly announced its strategic deal with Sergel in order to enable the latter to provide its clients with a reliable way to manage installment payments. Following the collaboration, Serge’s users were given the possibility to manage their regular payments as well as their instalments plans, thus avoiding defaults and further indebtedness.

After integrating Trustly’s pay-ins into Sergel’s platform of services, clients and individuals were given the possibility to digitally sign up for direct debit, paying in installments instead of an overall block sum. Moreover, manual input was reduced through digital onboarding, while the companies aimed to decrease the number of mandates that failed. This focused on optimising the overall customer experience as well, while they were enabled to manage their debt by paying in installments, reducing costs associated with reminder fees while paying on time.



