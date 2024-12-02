BillingPlatform partners J.P. Morgan Payments





Through this collaboration, BillingPlatform integrated its solution within J.P. Morgan’s ecosystem to efficiently service the latter’s Treasury Services and Trade Finance businesses. Being part of J.P. Morgan’s broader billing and pricing transformation, the solution intends to expand billing capabilities and meet the increasing market demands.











The partnership’s objective

The implementation enables flexible billing configurations, workflow automation, and strategic integrations to attain end-to-end processing. According to J.P. Morgan Payments’ officials, the partnership with BillingPlatform provides the company with a configurable solution that fits into its broader revenue lifecycle ecosystem. Initially launched for the Treasure Services and Trade Finance businesses with plans to extend the solution, BillingPlatform will be an integral part of J.P. Morgan Payment’s transformation to simplify the customer experience.



Moreover, representatives from BillingPlatform stated that the collaboration with J.P. Morgan Payments further solidifies the company’s commitment to support enterprise complexity and security. BillingPlatform intends to support J.P. Morgan Payments with system consolidation, process automation, and acceleration of rollout of new product and services to increase revenue.





J.P. Morgan Payments’ latest developments





At the beginning of September 2023, Network International



Recently, J.P. Morgan Payments partnered with identity platform Trulioo to allow global identity verification services and support a more simplified payment experience. The collaboration enabled J.P. Morgan Payments to select Trulioo’s global identity platform to help its clients eliminate fraudulent activities. The agreement allowed the company to leverage Trulioo’s services for global person and business verification to support a simplified payment experience globally.At the beginning of September 2023, Network International collaborated with J.P. Morgan Payments to improve the bank’s acquiring offering. By having access to Network International’s acceptance solutions and expertise in card processing and value-added services, J.P. Morgan can expand and complement its payments proposition in the Middle East to its customers.

About BillingPlatform