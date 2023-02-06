CellPoint Digital starts collaborating with BillingPlatform

CellPoint Digital’s multi-gateway offer creates more choice for BillingPlatform’s global enterprise customer base to grow with global payment options in a single source relationship through integration that provides connectivity to – and orchestration between – multiple gateways, including Adyen, Stripe, and Cybersource.
BillingPlatform provides the power needed to automate enterprise-grade quote-to-cash processes. From subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between, BillingPlatform’s cloud-based solution can flex to meet the requirements of any business while adapting to the challenges of modern revenue management and monetisation. By using its platform, finance teams can customise billing operations around their hybrid business models and deploy the pricing structure required to meet the needs of different customers.
Thanks to the new partnership, BillingPlatform is now one of CellPoint Digital’s partners of choice for payment billing services – all enhanced and optimised by CellPoint Digital’s orchestration capabilities.
Officials from CellPoint Digital stated that BillingPlatform is an important player in revenue lifecycle management solutions, offering merchants the ease and simplicity of a single digital platform to manage all their billing types and strategies. Its services are a match for CellPoint Digital’s offering, and they’re confident that the combination of automated quote-to-cash and payment orchestration will create a powerful end-to-end solution for optimising modern monetisation and payments revenue.
CellPoint Digital’s partnership with BillingPlatform is the latest in its ongoing commitment to offer easy-to-implement solutions that help merchants solve cross-border, operational and technological challenges, and simplify back-office complexities.
CellPoint Digital is the fintech player in payment orchestration. CellPoint Digital’s main solution is an omni-channel Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises digital payment transactions, from cards or alternative payment methods, and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can easily scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps, and other channels, optimise the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates, and minimise payment costs.
