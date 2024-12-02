BBVA launches its digital bank in Germany

BBVA has launched its digital bank in Germany, expecting to reach one million customers by the end of 2026.

The new solution will combine modern technology with a checking account paying 3% for the first 12 months, and a debit card with 3% cashback on purchases, both paid monthly with no charges and fees.

A new digital bank in Germany

The company aims to offer its clients in Germany a banking experience that delivers a simple, convenient, and fee-free digital account with the full range of products and confidence of a universal bank. The company had previously operated in Germany through its Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) business only. The expansion marks the rollout of its second fully digital bank in Europe, followed by its launch in Italy in H2 2021. BBVA chose Germany as the next region of expansion for its large economy and digital-savvy population.

BBVA’s mobile banking app is recognised across Europe and underpins its growth strategy, along with the company’s commitment to digitalisation and performance. Currently, 66 % of BBVA’s new customers join the bank through digital means, with 79% of the sales taking place on digital channels, according to the group.

BBVA Germany provides a fee-free interest-bearing checking account paying 3% for 12 months, paid monthly with no conditions or requirement to contract other products. The account comes with a free debit card, delivering 3% cashback on all purchases in-store and online. The cashback offer is valid for the first 12 months and is paid directly into the customer’s account.

The offer also includes a range of banking services such as easy access to cash at ATMs and cash withdrawal points across Germany, and ATM access in other EU countries. Withdrawals over EUR 150 are free of charge, and users benefit from instant SEPA transfers, direct debits, and a fully digital account switching request solution.

Other financing solutions include Pay&Plan, which enables users to split debit card purchases up to 90 days after payment into three to 12 monthly instalments, German IBAN accounts, and one-click personal loans at the Dispokredit overdraft facility.

The new design of BBVA’s app offers fast access to card management, secure payments, real-time updates, and smart spending tools. The bank also launched its first cards in Germany with no printed data and dynamic CVV, generating a unique code to offer improved security in digital payments.