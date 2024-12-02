Banking Circle expands payment provision for Poland

This means PSPs supporting businesses serving the Polish market can now provide unlimited Virtual IBANs (International Bank Account Numbers), where payments are collected locally in Poland for their underlying customers. The reconciliation, speed, and cost advantages are reportedly significant.

Through Banking Circle, payments businesses can provide their underlying customers with unique, addressable Virtual IBANs to collect funds in the buyer’s currency, in the underlying merchant’s own name. This means sellers can collect their proceeds in local currencies and take control of the foreign exchange conversions.

Now, with the addition of the Polish Zloty to this facility, Banking Circle is helping payments businesses extend their customer proposition. Virtual IBANs can be created quickly and in bulk, allowing for easy allocation to customers. The same account number can have up to 25 currencies linked, enabling local settlement and payment capability, including FPS and SEPA, in addition to local Polish Zloty (PLN) collections.

For Marketplace sellers, PSPs can allocate as many Virtual IBANs as the merchant requires and the merchant is provided with fully addressable and named Virtual accounts for PLN collections. Account and card top up payments can also be made by card issuers in the Polish Zloty as well as for card and Alternative Payment Method (APM) funds where funds are being settled from scheme to acquirer and for the subsequent pay-out to merchants.

Full reconciliation reporting is available via the Banking Circle web platform and the REST API (which also enables FX and payment capability), or through the SWIFT network.

To find out more about Banking Circle, click here.