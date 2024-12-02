Banking Circle acquires BNPL startup Biller





Biller will become part of Banking Circle Group’s ecosystem and will benefit from immediate access to technology infrastructure, financial resources, and the necessary licences to accelerate their European expansion.

Biller will leverage Banking Circle’s global network of more than 200 PSPs and marketplaces. First customer introductions have already been made.

Biller offers an AI-driven payment method that allows business buyers to order online and pay directly on invoice while performing real-time credit and fraud checks and a fully automated debtor management service.

Following the acquisition, Biller will embark on a European-wide expansion, covering the UK, Germany, Belgium, and Denmark in the first half of 2022. Full European coverage is within less than two years. Biller will continue to operate autonomously and aims to grow from 15 to more than 150 employees in 2022.

In December 2021, Banking Circle has partnered with FOMO Pay, a one-stop payment solution provider, to allow for Collection on Behalf of (COBO) and Payment on Behalf of (POBO) services for FOMO Pay's corporate clients in APAC.

To find more about Banking Circle, check their profile in our company database.