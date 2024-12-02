Bank INA augments digital banking in Indonesia with Mambu

Bank INA, part of the Salim Group, will use Mambu as the technology foundation for its new digital banking services.

Mambu's cloud-native platform enables banks and financial institutions to achieve rapid scalability and swiftly introduce new digital banking services in a matter of weeks. As an authentic SaaS banking platform born in the cloud, Mambu's modular approach empowers banks to roll out innovative banking services customised to match the desires and requirements of their clients.











Bank INA’s representatives said that as they transition into a digital bank, they have been focused on ensuring they have the right systems and infrastructure in place to guarantee optimal experience and security for customers. Bank INA will work with Mambu to utilise its market leading technology to be the frontrunner in Indonesia’s digital banking industry. This way, they will be able to complement the vast financial and payment digitalisation within Salim Group’s ecosystem. Their purpose is to create a digital bank where they can augment the lives of many micro and small medium enterprises in Indonesia.





Previous news from Mambu

In July 2023, Netherlands-based SaaS cloud banking platform Mambu has partnered with Google Cloud to deliver its core banking services globally.

Mambu's accessibility on Google Cloud Marketplace provides shared clients with a safe and adaptable platform, facilitating the quick entry into new markets and the introduction of cutting-edge products. Traditional financial institutions run the danger of significant profit declines without digital transformation, according to McKinsey research. In fact, a study conducted by Google Cloud shows that 88% of financial institutions recognise the advantages of moving to the cloud.

The partnership between Mambu and Google Cloud enhances cost control, performance, security, and scalability, expanding Mambu's reach and enabling modern core banking solutions. Global Banking Solutions and Google Cloud emphasize the importance of innovative core banking technology for competitiveness.





Mambu becomes client of Bitpanda Technology Solutions

In April 2023, Mambu has partnered with Bitpanda Technology Solution to offer the latter’s product range. Since mid-2021, Bitpanda has been offering other companies the opportunity to integrate its range of digital assets into their own platforms using white labels. Since the beginning of 2023, this is being done under the ‘Bitpanda Technology Solutions’ brand. Banks and fintechs can use this solution to make Bitpanda’s product range available to their own customers.

The partnership between Bitpanda and Mambu enables banks to seamlessly incorporate investment solutions into their existing services, saving time and resources while generating new revenue streams. Mambu's core banking technology acts as the foundation for Bitpanda's diverse product suite, encompassing assets like cryptocurrencies, ETFs, precious metals, and commodities. The collaboration also offers services such as asset custody, savings plans, crypto staking, and asset-to-asset swaps.