Banco Sabadell joins NCR Atleos ATM network in Spain







Banco Sabadell customers will soon be able to transact with over 1,400 Atleos owned and operated ATMs in Spain in trusted retail locations including convenience stores, supermarkets, and shopping centres. By selecting Atleos to provide an end-to-end ATM network solution, Banco Sabadell will reduce complexity and increase operational efficiency, while providing optimum availability and access for customers.

Officials from Banco Sabadell said they wanted a trusted partner to provide an ATM network outside of their branches, as an outsourced service. They chose Atleos for their proven track record of success owning and operating ATM networks, and they are happy that they can deliver an augmented customer experience outside of their branches, in an operationally efficient way.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Atleos said that by utilising their ATM network, Banco Sabadell is extending its network of branches. They are happy to expand their partnership with Banco Sabadell, so their customers can access financial services when and where they prefer.





Previous enrolments in the NCR Atleos ATM network

In January 2024, NCR Atleos has partnered with Grow Financial Federal Credit Union to enhance their self-service banking channel through Atleos’ ATM-as-a-Service (ATMaaS). Grow Financial recognised the necessity to modernise its ATM infrastructure and expand its Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) footprint for better member engagement. By choosing Atleos ATMaaS and ITMs, Grow Financial consolidates its operations under a single vendor partnership, simplifying management and maintenance.

In November 2023, Asda Stores (ASDA) has also chosen NCR Atleos to enhance its ATM network, providing customers with convenient and secure access to cash services. Over 1,200 Atleos-owned and operated ATMs have been planned to be deployed in more than 600 ASDA stores. With this initiative, ASDA aims to enhance the cash access experience for its 18 million weekly shoppers, prioritising simplicity and future service expansion.





What does Atleos do?

Atleos is expanding financial access by shifting transactions to the self-service channel and enabling financial institutions and retailers to leverage its ATM network – one of the largest independently-owned networks. Through its digital-first technology and global services operation, Atleos optimises the branch, improves operational efficiency, and maximises self-service availability. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 20,000 employees globally.