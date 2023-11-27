Subscribe
ASDA selects NCR Atleos as its ATM network partner

Monday 27 November 2023 15:45 CET | News

Asda Stores (ASDA), a UK-based retailer, has selected NCR Atleos as its ATM network partner to provide its shoppers with easy and secure access to cash services. 

 

Under this partnership, ASDA customers will soon be able to transact with over 1,200 cashzone-branded Atleos-owned and operated ATMs in more than 600 stores.

By selecting Atleos to provide an end-to-end ATM solution, ASDA seeks to reduce complexity and boost efficiency, while providing optimum availability and access for customers. ASDA is also set to leverage Atleos’ onscreen marketing at the ATM to promote its brand, offers, and services.  

The press release states that by implementing Atleos ATMs, Asda will deliver a convenient cash access experience for over 18 million weekly shoppers. Allowing simple access to cash and more services in the future is a top priority, state officials from the company. 

About Atleos 

Based in the US, Atleos' mission is to expand financial access by shifting transactions to the self-service channel and enabling financial institutions and retailers to leverage its ATM network. Through its digital-first technology and global services operation, Atleos optimises the branch, improves operational efficiency, and maximises self-service availability. 

In October 2023, US-based fintech company, PayNearMe, integrated NCR Atleos’ API platform to enhance cardless cash access for iGaming firms. The company added Atleos’ API-based technology into the Cardless Cash at ATM feature in its MoneyLine platform. According to PayNearMe’s data, nine of the ten largest online gaming operators and 16 of the 17 largest online casinos in the US leverage its technology. By improving its solution, PayNearMe aims to enable its clients to provide players with the ability to withdraw cash from their accounts at ATMs from retail locations. This is done through a secure code delivered through the customers’ iGaming and online sports betting applications.

