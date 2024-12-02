Banco Bradesco, Cielo partner to test contactless Pix payments

The option is being developed in the bank's own app in partnership with Cielo, and will gradually be made available at other accrediting agencies. Additionally, the bank is participating in a project with the Central Bank to offer the service through Google Pay – testing has already begun and the service will be launched for all customers in the digital wallet on 28 February 2025.

The bank's customers will be able to make payments via Pix by bringing their cell phones close to terminals. The ‘Pix by proximity’ option will be available on the app's home screen, without the need to log in.

According to Marcos Cavagnoli, director of digital products at Bradesco, this new feature represents a major step forward in the practicality of transactions. With Pix by proximity, the payment process reportedly becomes even faster and more intuitive, similar to the use of contactless cards.

He continued by saying that ‘Pix by approximation’ will give the customer the possibility of registering Pix in digital wallets – which is already possible for credit and debit cards. The possibility of integrating Pix with digital wallets like Google Pay expands options for consumers, offering a much more flexible and convenient payment experience, he adds.

Contactless payments rely on NFC (Near Field Communication) technology, which incorporates strong protection and anti-fraud measures. Data from the Brazilian Association of Credit Card and Services Companies (Abecs) reveals that NFC technology is used in 61.1% of in-person transactions.

Following a partnership with Google Pay, institutions like Itau Unibanco, PicPay, and C6 Bank have already started to offer this product.

The introduction of Pix by Proximity

In November 2024, the Central Bank of Brazil introduced the Pix by Proximity contactless payments service, available to Google digital wallet users and with a broader rollout to all Pix users set for February 2025.

At that time, this contactless option was available for PicPay and C6 customers and was soon extended to Itaú users. The full-scale launch of contactless Pix payments is scheduled for 28 February 2025. According to the information in the announcement, regulatory guidelines for this feature were approved by the Central Bank and the National Monetary Council in July 2024, paving the way for Google Pay users to initiate payments and transfers directly through Google’s platform.