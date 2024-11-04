Subscribe
Pix by Proximity is introduced

Tuesday 5 November 2024 15:46 CET | News

Pix by Proximity has been introduced by the Central bank of Brazil, available to Google digital wallet users and with a broader rollout to all Pix users set for February 2025. 

 

According to the announcement, this contactless payment system will allow users to pay by simply placing their phones near a payment terminal (similar to a card machine), using bank accounts linked to Google Wallet. 


Developed in partnership with Rede Itaú and tested on their terminals, this solution is available to any payment acquirers in the market. To make a payment, the user only needs to unlock their phone, bring it close to the recipient’s NFC-enabled terminal, and follow the on-screen steps. 

Officials from Google explained that the store inputs the amount on the terminal, as with generating a QR Code, but here, the terminal connects with the phone via NFC to process the payment. For now, only Android devices will support this feature. Users can select the account linked to Google Wallet to pay through Pix, with confirmation done via biometrics. Notifications of the transaction appear on both the phone and the terminal. 

Currently, this contactless option is available for PicPay and C6 customers and will soon extend to Itaú users. 

Officials from PicPay expect this integration of digital wallets to increase Pix’s use in retail settings, noting that while transactions between individuals currently outnumber those to businesses (at a 70/30 ratio), this feature could shift that balance.   

Pix by Proximity in 2025 

The full-scale launch of contactless Pix payments is scheduled for February 28, 2025. According to the information in the announcement, regulatory guidelines for this feature were approved by the Central Bank and the National Monetary Council in July 2024, paving the way for Google Pay users to initiate payments and transfers directly through Google’s platform. 

This contactless Pix function leverages Open Finance to streamline the payment journey. The setup uses payment transaction initiators (PTIs), which allow funds to be sent directly from the user’s account to the recipient’s account without navigating through different app environments, reducing data handling and login requirements. 

For added security, Google Wallet is introducing "Night Mode," which restricts Pix transactions to unknown recipients’ accounts between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. In addition to the contactless option, Google will also introduce a "Pay with GPay" button for ecommerce applications, allowing users to complete transactions more efficiently without leaving the app. This new API is intended to provide a streamlined, frictionless payment experience for online shoppers. 

Source: Link


