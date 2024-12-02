Azentio Software partners with Nityo Infotech

The partnership between the two companies blends the deep industry knowledge of Azentio with Nityo Infotech’s expertise in IT services and consulting to help BFSI service providers in their digitalisation efforts by increasing their operational efficiency. According to the partnership agreement, Nityo Infotech will become Azentio’s reseller as well as its implementation partner, focusing more on the BFSI domain.

Through this partnership, Nityo Infotech’s clients will gain access to Azentio’s comprehensive software product suite for different financial services areas, including lending, trade finance, Islamic banking, treasury, risk management, factoring and supply chain finance, wealth and investment, insurance, and management. Azentio has organised these solutions as part of three comprehensive technology platforms: Azentio ONEBanking, Azentio ONECapitalMarkets, and Azentio ONEInsurance.

As part of the collaborative effort between the two companies, Nityo Infotech will make its complete range of IT consulting services, including staffing, quality assurance, project management and implementation available to Azentio’s customers.

In the company press release, Nityo Infotech officials talked about this new partnership with Azentio Software and revealed its goal to offer digital transformation solutions and services to help their clients gain a competitive edge. They also emphasised Azentio’s track record of helping BFSI companies leverage technology to support growth and meet their strategic goals.

Azentio officials talked about the company’s goals, which involve becoming a strategic partner for BFSI companies that want to leverage the latest in financial software to reduce time-to-market, optimise conversions, and increase revenue.

Other developments from Azentio Software

Headquartered in Singapore, Azentio offers mission-critical software products across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and India to banks, Islamic financial institutions, insurance companies and brokers. It also provides ERP solutions to mid-market enterprises.

In May 2022, Ghana-based global digital payment solutions company BigPay has gone live with Azentio Software’s financial crime detection and management solution, Amlock.

The solution was capable of meeting BigPay’s needs for an effective transaction monitoring process through an online workflow system. One of the workflow’s capabilities is to group or link together accounts belonging to a certain client and investigate all transactions and potential alerts under a single case ID, increasing accuracy and detecting potential fraud or financial crime activities.

Amlock’s solution can also associate accounts of a customer in various banking institutions and mobile wallets, helping BigPay meet its unique business model requirements.