BigPay chooses Azentio's Amlock financial crime detection and management solution

Monday 16 May 2022 15:36 CET | News

Ghana-based global digital payment solutions company BigPay has gone live with Singapore-headquartered Azentio Software’s financial crime detection and management solution, Amlock.

The latter will meet BigPay’s needs for an effective transaction monitoring process through an online workflow system. One of the workflow’s capabilities is to group or link together accounts belonging to a certain client and investigate all transactions and potential alerts under a single case ID, increasing accuracy and detecting potential fraud or financial crime activities.

Amlock’s latest solution can also associate accounts of a customer in various banking institutions and mobile wallets, helping BigPay meet its unique business model requirements and providing a safer, more secure online payments solution to customers across the country. 

BigPay already partnered with money transfer operators (MTOs) like World Remit, Western Union, Ria Money Transfer, and others to process payments and further plans to expand its ecosystem. By adding Azentio’s financial crime detection solution, payment transactions can be easily monitored, meeting international AML standards and preventing financial fraud. 

Keywords: partnership, cross-border payments, digital payments, money transfer, transaction monitoring, transactions , financial crime, fraud management, fraud detection, online fraud, fraud prevention, identity verification
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Azentio, BigPay, Western Union
Countries: Ghana
