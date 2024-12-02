Tapi has raised USD 27 million in a Series B funding round led by Kaszek Ventures to expand operations in Mexico.

The Argentina-based fintech announced the round in February 2026, with participation from Endeavor Catalyst and Latitud. The company will allocate funds toward hiring, developing payment services, and potential acquisitions in the Mexican market.

Tapi operates a payment infrastructure enabling cash deposits and bill payments through retail partner networks. According to its data, the platform processes approximately 25 million transactions monthly, with roughly 90% occurring in Mexico.

Cash payment network targets financial inclusion

Tapi provides technology connecting digital financial services with physical retail locations for cash-based transactions. Users deposit cash or pay bills at partner stores, which include convenience shops, pharmacies, and retail chains. The infrastructure serves populations without bank accounts or those preferring cash transactions.

Mexico represents Tapi's primary market, with the country's population of approximately 135 million providing scale opportunities. An estimated 63% of Mexican adults held formal financial institution accounts as of 2023, according to World Bank Global Findex data, indicating substantial cash-dependent populations.

Competitive landscape in cash-to-digital infrastructure

Digital banks and fintech platforms require cash deposit infrastructure in markets with high cash usage rates. Traditional banking branches handle cash deposits for legacy institutions, while digital-first providers depend on third-party networks or retail partnerships.

Tapi's expansion plans include hiring additional personnel and developing payment products beyond cash deposits and bill payments. The company has not disclosed specific acquisition targets or service categories under development.

Mexico's financial services market has attracted significant fintech investment, with digital banking, payments, and lending platforms raising billions in venture capital since 2020. Regulatory frameworks, including the Fintech Law, enacted in 2018, establish licensing requirements for crowdfunding, payment institutions, and electronic money issuers.

Tapi operates retail partnerships enabling transactions at physical locations. The infrastructure requires agreements with store chains, point-of-sale integration, cash handling procedures, and settlement processes with financial service clients.

The company has not disclosed revenue figures, transaction values, or profitability metrics. Series B funding typically supports scaling operations, geographic expansion, and product development for growth-stage companies.