



As Dubai emerges as a fintech hub which accelerates innovation and fosters investments, Ant Digital Technologies selected the region for its inaugural global launch of its new fintech solutions. This move underlines the company’s focus on advancement, inclusion, and optimisation. Ant Digital Technologies released the services at the Dubai Fintech Summit 2025.











Supporting financial institutions in the digital economy

Ant Digital Technologies presented two solutions, including ZOLOZ and mPaaS, as well as its latest product, Agentar. These services focus on highlighting the company’s commitment to equipping financial institutions with secure and user-friendly tools in the digital era. Among the capabilities provided by these solutions, Ant Digital Technologies mentions:

ZOLOZ creates secure and reliable digital identity frameworks for users globally. Adopted by e-wallet operations and financial institutions, including GCash in the Philippines, TnGD in Malaysia, and Mandiri Bank in Indonesia, the solution’s e-KYC offerings served approximately 100 million users across Southeast and South Asia. Also, in 2024, ZOLOZ rolled out its AI-enabled anti-deepfake product ZOLOZ Deeper, developed to mitigate AI face-swapping risks in facial recognition scenarios;

mPaaS serves as a mobile development platform that allows enterprises to build applications at minimised costs;

Agentar is a platform that offers zero-code or low-code AI capabilities personalised for financial institutions. The tool intends to simplify the creation of intelligent applications, including AI agents for customer services, tasks such as investment advising, risk monitoring, trade execution, and financial analysis, among others.

Furthermore, representatives from Ant Digital Technologies underlined their company’s allegiance to entering closer partnerships with international communities and developing solutions that improve financial services on a global scale, utilising its existing knowledge to benefit the market.

Recently, Alibaba Cloud teamed up with LuluFin and Ant Digital Technologies to assist the UAE’s digital development by facilitating efficient tools and augmented infrastructure for businesses, in turn supporting their expansion plans in the landscape. More specifically, the company joined forces with Ant Digital Technologies to scale the suite of joint solutions into its Dubai region in 2025, including ZOLOZ for digital identity verification, mPaaS for super app development and operations, and AI features customised for the financial services industry.