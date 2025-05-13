Alibaba Cloud partners with LuluFin and Ant Digital Technologies

Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence arm of Alibaba Group, has entered into strategic partnerships with LuLu Financial Holdings (LuluFin) and Ant Digital Technologies.
Through these collaborations, Alibaba Cloud aims to advance its commitment to assisting the region’s digital development by providing businesses with efficient tools and augmented infrastructure to expand in the current landscape. The company’s move comes during a period of growth for AI and digital transformation in the UAE and the wider GCC, where financial institutions are supported by national innovation strategies, ecosystem investments, and talent development.
Alibaba Cloud’s cloud infrastructure and Generative AI features are set to facilitate LuluFin’s transformation into an AI-native organisation. Additionally, the company’s solutions and technologies allow LuluFin to implement a multi-cloud strategy that solidifies business resilience, improves disaster recovery capabilities, and advances the development of customer-centric financial services. At the same time, Alibaba’s portfolio, which includes Elastic Compute Service (ECS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), PolarDB, and the EMAS mobile testing platform, offers its partner increased scalability and security.
Moreover, utilising Alibaba’s large language model Qwen enables LuluFin to develop an internal AI agent, namely Treasury AI, as part of the joint Agentic AI development programme. The platform is developed to augment fund allocation and movement, supporting transaction costs, currency exposure, and regulatory compliance.
Besides teaming up with LuluFin, Alibaba Cloud also started working with Ant Digital Technologies to expand the suite of joint solutions into its Dubai region later in 2025, including ZOLOZ for digital identity verification, mPaaS for super app development and operations, and AI features personalised for the financial services industry (FSI). By utilising the tools of Ant Digital Technologies and the cloud and AI infrastructure of Alibaba Cloud, the collaboration focuses on providing safe, scalable, and intelligent digital transformation services for local FSI customers.
With these two partnerships, Alibaba Cloud aims to help businesses benefit from the potential of technology to create value for their customers and communities, serving their needs, demands, and preferences while also advancing its position in the industry.
