Andaria partners with Mastercard





Following this announcement, customers and clients of Andarie will be enabled to access and leverage a suite of optimised Embedded Finance capabilities and offerings. The partnership represents an important step into Andaria’s strategy of improving the quality of its card and payment solutions, under the Principal membership agreement.

In addition, the partnership will optimise Andaria’s existing dedicated IBANs, business accounts, and a suite of tools, which were developed as parts of the overall Embedded Finance offering. The service will continue to provide users with financial products and tools that will meet the needs, preferences, and demands of its customers. The integration will take place in early 2024, in line with Andaria’s continued drive for financial development and convenience for businesses, companies, and end-users alike.







Andaria’s recent strategy of development

Andaria Financial Services had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In November 2023, Andaria announced the launch of its Embedded Finance solution in order to optimise the manner in which businesses integrate payment services into new, secure, and existing platforms. Through this release, the firm aimed to help partners improve their platform with a wider range of financial tools and products, with the end goal of unlocking new revenue streams and delivering more value. In addition, the new service was designed in order to potentially optimise customer engagement by providing them with a cohesive, user-friendly, and safe financial ecosystem experience within collaborator platforms, as well as supporting their main business focus.

According to the press release published at the time, the capabilities and features of the new Embedded Finance solution, as well as its main highlights (which included the ability to provide lower transaction costs), aimed to foster improved operational efficiency and to deliver more customer engagement.

Earlier in October 2023, Andaria was designed as a global card issuer by Discover Global Network. Following this announcement, the establishment of this network participation agreement designated the company as a global card issuer. Andaria was expected to continue its strategy to provide solutions to customers in the fast-growing Embedded Finance market, while also focusing on optimising the manner in which individuals and businesses engaged with financial services.







