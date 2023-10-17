Andaria partners with Discover Global Network

The establishment of this network participation agreement designates Andaria as a global card issuer, solidifying its position as a key player in the rapidly evolving Embedded Finance landscape.
Through this agreement, Andaria is further affirming its position in providing solutions to customers in the fast-growing embedded finance market, dedicated to revolutionising the way individuals and businesses engage with financial services. With a commitment to innovation, Andaria leverages technology to deliver tailored, customer-centric solutions.
Officials from Andaria said that this partnership with Discover Global Network is of paramount value for them. It marks a pivotal step in their Embedded Finance journey, allowing them to offer augmented financial products and solutions to their valued customers. Together with Discover Global Network, they are poised to revolutionise the way businesses handle finance.
This partnership is a testament to both companies’ dedication to pushing the boundaries of financial technology. The collaboration will empower Andaria to leverage extensive expertise from Discover and resources, ultimately enabling the delivery of seamless, state-of-the-art financial services on a global scale.
In October 2023, Discover Global Network has launched a cloud-based network tokenization platform that helps companies integrate and offer stored payment token specifications.
The network tokenization platform aims to provide companies with a scalable and flexible token solution for their customers and merchants. As an extension of the Discover Stored Payment Tokens offering, the platform supports the payment relationship between merchants and token requestor aggregators.
Partners of Discover Global Network, including Everyware, Fiserv, Pagos, and Adyen, can integrate this platform into their existing software payment systems. It aims to simplify and secure the payment experience for end-users. Discover officials stated that the platform aligns with their long-term strategy, offering a cloud-based solution for emerging market use cases, ensuring ease of integration for partners in the evolving payment ecosystem.
Andaria is a UK and EU regulated fintech. The company offers embedded finance solution that allows non-financial businesses to integrate payments services into new and existing platforms. It is scalable and customised to meet the specific needs of any business, helping reduce costs and increase customer satisfaction. Andaria’s mission is to make digital financial services accessible, simple, and transparent for its clients as it heads into its next phase of innovation.
