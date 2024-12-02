Andaria launches an Embedded Finance solution

Through this product launch, the company aims to help partners improve their platforms with a wider range of financial products and services with the end goal of unlocking new revenue streams and delivering more value. In essence, the new solution can potentially improve customer engagement by offering a cohesive, user-friendly financial ecosystem experience within partner platforms, while supporting their main business focus.

According to the official press release, Andaria is looking to support a better user experience and make financial interactions more inclusive and convenient for partners and their customers by leveraging new technologies and AI systems.

In the official press release, representatives from Andaria highlighted the capabilities of this new Embedded Finance solution as well as its main highlights, including the ability to support lower transaction costs, foster better operational efficiency, and support more customer engagement.

More information about Andaria

Andaria Financial Services offers an Embedded Finance solution that allows non-financial businesses to integrate payments services into new and existing platforms. The solution is scalable and customised to meet the specific needs of any business, helping reduce costs and increase customer satisfaction. Andaria’s mission is to make digital financial services accessible, simple, and transparent for its clients as it heads into its next phase of innovation.

Andaria Financial Services is authorised by the Malta Financial Services Authority (‘MFSA’) and the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Andaria has recently entered a partnership with Discover to provide users with access to a wider array of network payment solutions via a series of Google Pay and Apple Pay-compatible debit cards. Specifically, in October 2023, Andaria was designated as a global card issuer by Discover Global Network, a move that reinforced its position in the Embedded Finance landscape. Specifically, the establishment of this network participation agreement designates Andaria as a global card issuer, solidifying its position in a rapidly evolving Embedded Finance landscape.

Officials from Andaria talked about this partnership with Discover Global Network and emphasised its importance. They described the partnership as a step in the right direction in their Embedded Finance journey, allowing them to offer augmented financial products and solutions to their valued customers. Together with Discover Global Network, the company aimed to change the way businesses handle finance.