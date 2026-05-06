Anchorage Digital, operator of the US's first federally chartered digital asset bank, has announced the launch of Agentic Banking, a new institutional infrastructure platform designed to enable AI agents to securely and compliantly interact with capital.

Simultaneously, the company has announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to combine Google's AI and multi-party computation key management infrastructure with Anchorage Digital's regulated financial rails.

Agentic Banking provides a regulated trust, governance, and settlement layer allowing enterprises to fund and control AI agents operating on their behalf. When an AI agent reaches the point of transaction, the platform enforces corporate spending policies, Know Your Agent identity standards, and real-time compliance controls before executing settlement across stablecoins, fiat rails, or tokenised credentials. All actions are governed and auditable.

Cloud-native digital asset infrastructure

The Google Cloud partnership focuses on advanced crypto key management and transaction infrastructure delivered through the cloud, supporting both traditional institutional digital asset use cases and agentic commerce. The collaboration is designed around a unified B2B2C stack covering secure wallets, balance and transaction governance, trading, staking, and operational workflows that can plug directly into financial products to make digital assets available to end users.

Additionally, the platform supports multiple blockchain networks, including BTC, ETH, and SOL, alongside stablecoins, and is built to accommodate future agentic workflows while integrating with existing financial systems. The stated objective is to make institutional digital asset infrastructure easier to deploy, easier to scale, and more aligned with modern financial system standards.

Talking about the move, Nathan McCauley, Co-Founder and CEO of Anchorage Digital, noted that AI agents need regulated access to capital in addition to intelligence, and that Agentic Banking aims to serve as the bridge between autonomous systems and real financial rails with trust, governance, and compliance. Rich Widmann, Head of Strategy for Web3 at Google Cloud, added that the partnership pairs regulated digital asset capabilities with scalable cloud infrastructure to unlock the next wave of institutional adoption.