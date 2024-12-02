



American Eagle Financial Credit Union (AEFCU) is a full-service credit union providing checking and savings accounts, credit cards, loans, and business accounts. Services are accessible online, via a mobile app, or at 16 branches in US. With over 180,000 members and USD 2.5 billion in assets, AEFCU serves individuals and businesses in the community.

The collaboration with Alkami will empower AEFCU to offer a more intuitive digital banking platform, allowing members to access and manage their financial details. By integrating Alkami’s Data & Marketing Solutions, the credit union will acquire tools to foster personalised member interactions, promote financial wellness, and send relevant communications.

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based digital banking solutions in the US, enabling financial institutions to grow, adapt, and build digital communities. It offers services in retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data and marketing solutions. Thereby, the data-driven features of Alkami’s platform will enable AEFCU to design marketing campaigns aimed at specific account holder segments, targeting use cases that will increase growth, revenue, and wallet share. Furthermore, this partnership facilitates AEFCU’s easy integration with fintech partners, guaranteeing access to products and features that will benefit its expanding member community.

Alkami representatives announced that their platform will provide AEFCU with the necessary resources to deliver a modern banking experience that can support the latter's position in the market.

Other developments from Alkami

In November 2024, Alkami partnered with Gate City Bank to provide its customers with upgraded digital account opening capabilities and advanced data analytics. Alkami's integrated platform for retail and business banking empowered financial institutions like Gate City Bank to drive growth and create cross-selling opportunities while increasing customer loyalty. For businesses, this platform offered real-time transaction visibility and simplified account management features, enabling effective cash flow management and reducing fraud risks.