Gate City Bank introduces Alkami's digital banking solutions

Alkami is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the US. Its Digital Banking Platform offers Gate City Bank's account holders intuitive, self-service tools within a tailored user experience.
Alkami officials stated that by adopting Alkami's Digital Sales & Service Platform, Gate City Bank will be able to provide its customers with better experiences in both retail and business banking. This upgrade can support them in competing with major institutions and emerging fintech challengers.
In November 2024, Alkami Technology announced a partnership with Kemba Credit Union. Through this collaboration, Kemba Credit Union was set to adopt Alkami’s digital banking platform for both retail and business members. The platform is designed to upgrade member experience by providing user-friendly self-service tools, fostering improved engagement, and incorporating advanced fraud detection features. It offers a cohesive experience for both retail and business banking, aligning with Kemba Credit Union’s objectives of increasing deposit growth, expanding cross-sell opportunities, and enhancing member loyalty.
Additionally, Alkami’s solution includes extensibility options, such as a software development kit (SDK) and APIs, enabling Kemba Credit Union to customise the platform according to specific member requirements and to integrate with wider fintech services.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions